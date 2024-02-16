TN Class 12 Private Candidate Hall Ticket Release & Exam Schedule 2023

PTI (Representative Image)

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced that hall tickets for Class 12 private students will be made available on February 19. This news comes ahead of the TN Class 12 board exams scheduled from March 1 to 22, slated to take place at various exam centers across the state.

Here are the key points regarding the upcoming exams and changes in the examination pattern:

Hall Ticket Release Date:

The hall tickets for TN Class 12 private candidates will be accessible on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in, starting Monday, February 19.

Exam Schedule:

The Class 12 board exams for private candidates will be conducted from March 1 to 22, with additional supplementary exams scheduled for June-July.

Read Also SBI Junior Associate Clerk Preliminary Exam Results 2023 Declared

New Marking System:

The traditional provision of awarding internal marks to direct private candidates has been eliminated.

Marks obtained out of 90 in theory will now be converted to 100 marks.

To pass, students must secure a minimum of 35 marks in each subject.

Question Paper Mediums:

Class 12 question papers will be available in both Tamil and English mediums.

Additionally, for ten subjects including physics, chemistry, biology, botany, zoology, mathematics, history, commerce, economics, and accountancy:

Question papers will also be provided in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Urdu mediums.

This facilitates accessibility and ensures a level playing field for students from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

As the exam season approaches, students are advised to stay updated with the official announcements and prepare accordingly. The hall ticket will contain essential details such as the allotted examination center, exam date, and timings. For further information and updates, candidates can visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations.