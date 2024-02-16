SBI Junior Associate Clerk Preliminary Exam Results 2023 Declared

Representational Image |

The results of the preliminary exam for the SBI Junion Associate Clerk recruitment 2023 have been released by the State Bank of India. Examinees can now see their results at sbi.co.in, the official website. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 8283 Junior Associate (Sales and Customer Support) roles in the clerical cadre. On January 5, 6, 11, and 12, it happened.

Those who pass the preliminary exam must show up for the main exam. It is anticipated that the SBI Clerk main test would take place in February 2024.



In the objective tests, incorrect responses result in a deduction of marks in accordance with the marking scheme. For every incorrect response, one-fourth of the total points allotted for that question are subtracted. Applicants must receive a minimum cumulative percentage score, which the bank will determine and promptly announce. SBI has not set minimum qualifying marks for any particular topics.

How to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024?

Go to sbi.co.in, the official website.

Select the careers option from the homepage.

Select the link for the SBI Clerk preliminary results 2024 that appears on the new screen.

After entering the necessary information, click "Submit."

The SBI Clerk preliminary exam result for 2024 will show up on the screen.

Take a printout of the scorecard after downloading it for future use.

The starting base salary for those who are chosen for the positions is Rs 17,900, with two advance increments, and Rs 19,900 overall. Additionally, applicants for the SBI clerks exam may be those who have successfully completed their graduation. The application deadline for candidates is 20 years old, with a maximum age limit of 28 years old.