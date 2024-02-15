Last Day to Apply! TANCET 2024 Registration Closes Today at tancet.annauniv.edu

Pixabay

The registration window for TANCET 2024, the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, will close today, February 15. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are urged to submit their applications promptly on the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. This examination is a gateway for admission to MBA and MCA programs offered by various esteemed institutions and colleges across Tamil Nadu.

Key Dates and Timing:

Registration Deadline: February 15, 2024

Examination Date: March 9, 2024

MBA Exam Time: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Result Declaration: Expected by April 14, 2024

Counseling Tentatively Begins: Last week of April 2024

Eligibility Criteria for TANCET 2024:

Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or college.

General category candidates require a minimum of 50%, while reserved category candidates need 45% to be eligible for the TANCET exam.

Application Fee:

SC and ST category candidates: Rs 500

General category candidates: Rs 1000

Admit cards will only be issued upon payment of fees.

How to Apply for TANCET 2024:

Visit the official website of TANCET 2024.

Locate and click on the registration link on the homepage.

Register by providing necessary details.

Fill out the application form accurately.

Upload the required documents as listed.

Pay the applicable fee mentioned on the form.

Upon completion, download and print the acknowledgment form for future reference.

Exam Pattern for TANCET 2024

Mode of Examination: Offline

Duration: 120 minutes (2 hours)

Total Questions: 100 (1 mark each)

Negative Marking: One-third of the total marks for each incorrect answer.

Aspirants are advised to adhere to the deadlines and guidelines meticulously to ensure a smooth application process and successful participation in the TANCET 2024 examination.