TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable Out For 1st & 2nd Year; Check Here

TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 | wikipedia (Representative)

Tamil Nadu Board has released the TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable. The datasheet has been released for higher secondary first year and second year supplementary examination. Candidates who want to appear for the exams can download the timetable through the official site of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

The first year supply exam will begin on June 27 and will end on July 5, 2023 and second year supply exam will begin on June 19 and will end on June 26, 2023. Both first and second year supplementary examination will be conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm on all days.

TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable for 1st year

TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable for 2nd year

TN +2 results was declared on May 8, 2023.

TN + 2 Science stream pass percentage is 96.32 percent, commerce stream pass percentage is 91.63 percent, arts stream is 81.89 percent and vocational was 82.11 percent. The overall pass percentage of boys is 91.45% and girls is 96.38%. A total of 3,49,697 boys have passed the exam and 4,05,753 girls have passed.

Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary exam Timetable 2023

June 19, 2023: Part 1- Language

June 20, 2023: Part 2 - English

June 21, 2023: Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Bio-Chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing, Vocational, Basic Electrical Engineering

June 22, 2023: Physics, Economics, Computer Technology

June 23, 2023: Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Micro Biology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile and Dress Designing, Food Service, Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)

June 24, 2023: Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management, and Secretaryship

June 26, 2023: Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography

Steps to download TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable:

Visit the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on notifications link available on the home page.

A new page will open where first and second year time table will be displayed.

Check the dates and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.