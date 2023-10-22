TMC's Mahua Moitra Graduated From This College In Massachusetts

TMC Politician Mahua Moitra Graduated From This College In Massachusetts | PTI Photo

The Member of Parliament (MP) from West Bengal's Krishnanagar, Mahua Moitra is making national headlines after the politician has been accused of receiving ₹ 2 crore from a businessman Darshan Hiranandani for asking questions on Adani in the parliament. These serious allegations have been made by the BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking an investigation into allegations that Ms Moitra received bribes from the businessman and also shared her parliament login credentials.

Hailing from a Bengali family, Ms. Moitra was born in Assam's Cachar district in 1974.

Her education qualification:

The TMC Politician completed her school education in Kolkata and then went to the US where she graduated in economics and mathematics in 1998 from Mount Holyoke College South Hadley in Massachusetts.

Worked at JPMorgan Chase in New York

As per the reports, Moitra worked as an investment banker for JPMorgan Chase in New York City and London before moving to India.

Returned to India and Joined Politics

Her interest in Politics led her to join Indian National Congress (INC) in 2009, however within a year she left the grand old party and joined Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In 2016 she contested for West Bengal Legislative election from Karimpur in Nadia District. She won the election and became MLA following which she was given a chance to contest in 2019 General Assembly election.

According to the Allegations of bribery against TMC MP Mahua Moitra: TMC State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh says, "...No comments...Regarding this issue, the TMC will not say anything... The related person may answer this, not the TMC party..."

BJP's allegations against TMC

BJP's Amit Malviya in a tweet said, "It is not surprising that Mamata Banerjee has abandoned Mahua Moitra. She will defend no one else but Abhishek Banerjee, who is no less delinquent," Malviya said. "Several TMC leaders are in jail on serious corruption and criminal charges but Mamata Banerjee has maintained radio silence."

It is not surprising that Mamata Banerjee has abandoned Mahua Moitra. She will defend no one else but Abhishek Banerjee, who is no less delinquent… Several TMC leaders are in jail on serious corruption and criminal charges but Mamata Banerjee has maintained radio silence. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 21, 2023

