'TMC Will Decide After Probe By Parliamentary Forum': MP Derek O'Brien On 'Cash For Query' Allegations Against Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: TMC MP Derek O'Brien, answering a question on why was the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) not backing its MP Mahua Moitra amidst the 'cash-for-query' allegations on her, said that the party had observed the reports in media and that the "member concerned" was advised by the party leadership to clarify her position regarding the allegations levelled against her and added that Mahua Moitra had done that.

Derek O'Brien then went on to says, "Since the matter has to do with an elected MP, her rights and privileges, let the matter be investigated by the right forum of Parliament- after which the party leadership will take an appropriate decision."

Nishikant Dubey makes "cash for query" allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Nishikant Dubey, in a letter to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of State (MoS) IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar, made "cash for query" allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra. The MP also He demanded an inquiry committee against her.

Dubey had claimed that a Supreme Court lawyer had levelled allegations of bribe exchanges between the TMC MP and businessman Darshan Hiranandani. In his letter, Dubey alleged "'serious Breach of Privilege', 'Contempt of the House' and a 'Criminal Offence' under Section 120A of IPC" by the Trinamool Congress MP. However, Mahua Moitra remained defaint and rejected all allegations, calling them as "defamatory, false, and baseless."

