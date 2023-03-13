TISS NET 2023 final answer key to be out soon; click here visit the official site

Mumbai: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), the premiere institute in the country is going to release the final answer keys for National Entrance Test (TISS-NET) soon.
The final answer keys will be available on the official website at admissions.tiss.edu.
Earlier the provisional answer key for TISS(Tata Institute of Social Sciences) NET Exam were released on March 3, 2023 on the official site.
Candidates had until March 8, 2023, to raise and submit their objections from February 25, 2023, on the date the exam was held. However TISS-NET results announcement date has not been released yet.
Steps to check the answer key
Visit the official site of TISS at tiss.edu.
On the homepage, click on the TISS NET 2023 answer key.
Enter the login credentials and submit.
Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key , download the page and take print out of the same for further needs.
