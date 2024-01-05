Tirupati: Polytechnic Student Takes Own Life In Hostel Room

representational pic/ Pixabay

In a heartbreaking incident that has left the education community in Palamaner in shock, 16-year-old V Rasagna, a first-year student in the Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) branch at the government polytechnic college for women, allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room on Thursday. The tragedy unfolded shortly after Rasagna's return from celebrating her birthday with family on December 30.

Signals of distress: unwell and iIsolated

Despite the cheerful celebration, Rasagna's mood took a downturn as she informed her hostel roommates on January 2 about feeling unwell and suffering from body pains, according to Times of India reports. Choosing to skip classes on Thursday due to persistent illness, she isolated herself in her room. According to Palamaner police station inspector Chandrasekhar, Rasagna's roommates mentioned that she had taken a paracetamol tablet on Thursday morning.

Concerned about Rasagna's well-being, hostel staff went to check on her around noon. However, their repeated knocks went unanswered. Peering through the window, they discovered the unimaginable – Rasagna hanging from the ceiling fan. Promptly breaking open the door, they rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead, as reported by TOI.

Investigation points to personal reasons

Preliminary investigations have raised questions about the motive behind Rasagna's alleged suicide. Inspector Chandrasekhar shared that academic stress doesn't seem to be a contributing factor, as Rasagna was reportedly excelling in her studies. Although no suicide note was found, authorities suspect personal reasons may have triggered this unfortunate incident.

Inspector Chandrasekhar stated, "Investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason for the suicide." The entire education community in Palamaner is grappling with the profound loss of a young life to such a tragic event, emphasizing the need for awareness and support in addressing mental health concerns among students.