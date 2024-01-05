 Tirupati: Polytechnic Student Takes Own Life In Hostel Room
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTirupati: Polytechnic Student Takes Own Life In Hostel Room

Tirupati: Polytechnic Student Takes Own Life In Hostel Room

V Rasagna was found hanging; depression was suspected. Academic success contradicts the dark end.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
representational pic/ Pixabay

In a heartbreaking incident that has left the education community in Palamaner in shock, 16-year-old V Rasagna, a first-year student in the Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) branch at the government polytechnic college for women, allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room on Thursday. The tragedy unfolded shortly after Rasagna's return from celebrating her birthday with family on December 30.

Signals of distress: unwell and iIsolated

Despite the cheerful celebration, Rasagna's mood took a downturn as she informed her hostel roommates on January 2 about feeling unwell and suffering from body pains, according to Times of India reports. Choosing to skip classes on Thursday due to persistent illness, she isolated herself in her room. According to Palamaner police station inspector Chandrasekhar, Rasagna's roommates mentioned that she had taken a paracetamol tablet on Thursday morning.

Concerned about Rasagna's well-being, hostel staff went to check on her around noon. However, their repeated knocks went unanswered. Peering through the window, they discovered the unimaginable – Rasagna hanging from the ceiling fan. Promptly breaking open the door, they rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead, as reported by TOI.

Investigation points to personal reasons

Preliminary investigations have raised questions about the motive behind Rasagna's alleged suicide. Inspector Chandrasekhar shared that academic stress doesn't seem to be a contributing factor, as Rasagna was reportedly excelling in her studies. Although no suicide note was found, authorities suspect personal reasons may have triggered this unfortunate incident.

Inspector Chandrasekhar stated, "Investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason for the suicide." The entire education community in Palamaner is grappling with the profound loss of a young life to such a tragic event, emphasizing the need for awareness and support in addressing mental health concerns among students.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Read Also
Budget Session 2021 latest updates: 'V-shaped recovery' makes India a sui generis case in mature...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UCEED, CEED 2024 Admit Cards Released: Download Now For Jan 21 Exam

UCEED, CEED 2024 Admit Cards Released: Download Now For Jan 21 Exam

Telangana CM Engages In Talks With UPSC Chairperson On Strengthening TSPSC

Telangana CM Engages In Talks With UPSC Chairperson On Strengthening TSPSC

SVKM's Mithibai College To Engage Counselors Post Student Suicide

SVKM's Mithibai College To Engage Counselors Post Student Suicide

Fact Check: Viral Video Of Teacher Marrying Student For Unpaid Fees Debunked

Fact Check: Viral Video Of Teacher Marrying Student For Unpaid Fees Debunked

Tirupati: Polytechnic Student Takes Own Life In Hostel Room

Tirupati: Polytechnic Student Takes Own Life In Hostel Room