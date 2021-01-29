Budget Session 2021 latest updates: President to address joint sitting of both houses today

Finance Minister Sitharaman to table Economic Survey 2020-21 today
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on Friday, two days before the Union Budget is presented during the budget session of Parliament. The Economic Survey, which is presented on the opening day of the budget session, provides a summary of the annual economic development across the country during the financial year. The annual survey analyses the trends in infrastructure, agricultural and industrial production, employment, prices, exports, imports, money supply, foreign exchange reserves and other factors having an impact on the Indian economy and the budget.
Budget session set to be stormy; Opp parties to boycott Prez's joint address
The crucial Budget session of Parliament is set for a stormy start with as many as 18 opposition parties announcing their decision to boycott the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses on Friday, in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three contentious farm laws. The session is also likely to witness acrimonious scenes, with the opposition all set to corner the government on issues like recession, job losses, handling of COVID crisis, LAC stand-off with China and the WhatsApp chat leaks of Arnab Goswami.
Parliament will sit in two shifts
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parliament will sit in two shifts. The morning session will be dedicated to Rajya Sabha, while Lok Sabha will be held in the evening. The Rajya Sabha will be in session from 9 am to 2 pm, while the Lok Sabha will function from 4pm to 8pm. Question Hour will reportedly take place in the Budget session.
