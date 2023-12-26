Thousands Of Government-Run Schools In Maharashtra Lack Property Documents, Posing Risk To Educational Assets

Representative image |

A concerning revelation has surfaced, indicating that over half of the government-run schools in the state are yet to have properties registered in their names. Despite repeated efforts by the Department of School Education and Literacy, in collaboration with the Revenue department, a substantial number of primary schools remain without the necessary property documents.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, out of the 43,564 primary schools in the state, a staggering 17,490 schools still lack property documents in their names. Mandya tops the list with the highest number of schools pending property document transfer/registration at 963, followed by Kalaburagi at 875, Chikkamagaluru at 815, and Dakshina Kannada district with the least at 76 schools.

Department officials explained that legal complications, including litigations initiated by private individuals, contribute to the delay in property registration. Some cases involve lands donated to schools by ancestors, and family members are now asserting claims over the properties. Encroachment and the associated risk to school properties are also cited as significant concerns.

To counter potential grabbing or encroachment of school properties, the State Department of School Education and Literacy has initiated a property registration campaign scheduled from December 2023 to February 2024. The department has designated physical education officers of the districts as nodal officers, responsible for submitting proposals to the district administration regarding school properties. These officers are also tasked with proposing the removal of encroachments if identified.

Officials emphasized the critical role of timely property registration, highlighting the subsequent necessity to upload the information onto the SATS portal, as per Deccan Herald reports. This comprehensive approach seeks to secure government school properties and mitigate the risks posed by encroachment, ensuring the rightful ownership and protection of valuable educational assets.