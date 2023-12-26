Nipun: Haryana Teacher's App Transforms Student Assessment In Government Schools | Representative Photo

The periodic assessment through the Nipun Haryana Teacher's App is changing the way government schools in Haryana evaluate their first through third grade students. According to The Times of India, the ongoing exams for Hindi, English, and Mathematics, three disciplines essential to basic literacy and numeracy started today and will end on Saturday. Teachers will use the app to administer questions to each student during the assessment, recording their responses on a tablet or paper either verbally or in writing.

Features

The app also features the Oral Reading Frequency (ORF) exam, which computes reading time and highlights mispronounced words by pupils that need to be rectified. Instructors who use the app to administer tests must keep in mind the requirements and proper training they have acquired.

Teachers are expected to enter the students' answers into the app following the test, allowing for the immediate and easy access to the results. You can obtain the results in forms tailored to individual subjects, classes, and students. For every topic, students will receive a grade on a scale of 100. Eighty percent of their score is determined by their answers on the app-based tests; the remaining twenty percent is determined by the teacher's individual assessments.

Updated app to let parents take control

The district primary education officer, Saroj Dahiya, told TOI that the updated app includes new capabilities that let parents monitor their children's development. The app can be used by parents to be informed about class assignments and homework that has been assigned to them. Dahiya added that teachers would be able to monitor each student's subject-specific competency level once a subject or class had achieved its goals.

There is now a daily information icon on the Nipun Haryana Teacher's App that allows teachers to notify parents of updates. Teachers will be able to communicate homework directions and school information to parents. However, the nodal officer reportedly told TOI Manoj Lakhra that this feature would be enabled after the Nipun Haryana Parent App was released.