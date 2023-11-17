This University In Tamil Nadu Dismisses 56 Assistant Professors Due To Improper Qualification | official website of university

More than 50 professors of a University in Tamil Nadu has been dismissed following an inquiry into the improper appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff. Reports say 56 Assistant Professors of the Annamalai University were discharged from their duties as they do not had minimum educational qualification prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) at the time of their appointment.

According to a report by the New Indian Express, the University laid 56 assistant professors on Thursday, following recommendation from the higher education department.

A university official said that the decision was part of corrective measures for financial stability and administrative streamlining, reported by the TOI.

Tamil Nadu's Chief secretary, Shiv Das Meena, who was the administrator then, led the inquiry into allegations surrounding staff appointments.

The report says, the registrar (in-charge) of the varsity, R Singaravelu issued the orders for 56 assistant professors in various departments across University.

Read Also Anna University Releases UG Result 2023 at coe1.annauniv.edu, Direct Link Here

In the academic year 2017-18, 58 teaching staff members at the University were fired due to improper educational qualification.

In a latest update from another varsity in Tamil Nadu, Anna University In Chennai has increased the exam fees, and fees to acquire degree certificates and marksheets by up to 50% for all undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students, according to the reports.

Tamil Nadu minister Higher Education, K Ponmudi announced the news on Friday, November 17. The change which is applicable to all the universities affiliated with Anna University will come into effect immediately.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)