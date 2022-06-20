This school in Telangana is taking a unique approach to admit students

Hyderabad: At a time when parents are concerned over hefty fees for admission of their pupils into private schools, this government-run school in Telangana is offering Rs. 5,000 for parents admitting their children.

Public representatives in the village of Godhumakunta in Medchal-Malkajgiri district came up with the unique idea to facilitate admissions into the local Mandal Parishad elementary school.

Sarpanch Mahendra Reddy and his deputy Anjaneyulu initiated the move to encourage parents to send their children to government school.

The public representatives have also displayed a flexi at the school entrance to announce the offer. It also highlights the salient features of the school and the facilities provided for students.

With the help of contributions made by donors, the school management has made sure all the facilities for the children studying from Classes 1 to 7.

The school is also offering two pairs of uniforms, shoes, socks, books, bag , and bus pass, all free of cost. Students also get a mid-day meal under the state government's scheme. The local body has ensured sufficient greenery in the school premises and spruced up the building.

The school offers in both Telugu and English medium. From this academic year, the state government had introduced English as the medium of instruction for Classes 1 to 7.