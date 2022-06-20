e-Paper Get App

Schools in Jharkhand remain closed today amid call for 'Bharat Bandh' over Agnipath scheme

All schools in Bihar's Muzaffarpur will also remain shut, as per the order issued by the district administration.

ANIUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Security personnel has been arranged at various locations in Ranchi amid rallies against the Army recruitment scheme. | PTI

Ranchi: All schools in Jharkhand will remain closed on Monday in the wake of the "Bharat Bandh" agitation called by some organisations against the Agnipath recruitment scheme launched by the Central government last week, which has led to protests across the country.

Security personnel has been arranged at various locations in Ranchi amid rallies against the Army recruitment scheme. "JAC exams for class 11 were scheduled for today. New dates will be announced for today's exams," Sister Mary Grace, Principal, Ursuline Convent School, and Inter College told ANI.

The Union Cabinet, on June 14, gave the green light to a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

After the policy, which allows Indian youths to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a period of four years, was announced on June 14, protests erupted in various states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Assam.

All schools in Bihar's Muzaffarpur will also remain shut, as per the order issued by the district administration.

Protests have put a stop to rail services in several parts of the country. A total of 491 train services have been affected throughout the country due to the ongoing agitation, informed railway officials on Sunday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationSchools in Jharkhand remain closed today amid call for 'Bharat Bandh' over Agnipath scheme

RECENT STORIES

Japan court upholds ban on same-sex marriage, in setback for LGBTQ rights

Japan court upholds ban on same-sex marriage, in setback for LGBTQ rights

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna turns down opposition parties' request to contest...

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna turns down opposition parties' request to contest...

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Voting of of 285 legislators ends, counting at 5 pm

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Voting of of 285 legislators ends, counting at 5 pm

Maharashtra MLC polls: Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik denied temporary release to cast vote

Maharashtra MLC polls: Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik denied temporary release to cast vote

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MLC polls voting; 9 members of family found dead at home in Sangli & more

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MLC polls voting; 9 members of family found dead at home in Sangli & more