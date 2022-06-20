Schools in Jharkhand remain closed today amid call for 'Bharat Bandh' over Agnipath scheme

Security personnel has been arranged at various locations in Ranchi amid rallies against the Army recruitment scheme. | PTI

Ranchi: All schools in Jharkhand will remain closed on Monday in the wake of the "Bharat Bandh" agitation called by some organisations against the Agnipath recruitment scheme launched by the Central government last week, which has led to protests across the country.

Security personnel has been arranged at various locations in Ranchi amid rallies against the Army recruitment scheme. "JAC exams for class 11 were scheduled for today. New dates will be announced for today's exams," Sister Mary Grace, Principal, Ursuline Convent School, and Inter College told ANI.

The Union Cabinet, on June 14, gave the green light to a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

After the policy, which allows Indian youths to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a period of four years, was announced on June 14, protests erupted in various states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Assam.

All schools in Bihar's Muzaffarpur will also remain shut, as per the order issued by the district administration.

Protests have put a stop to rail services in several parts of the country. A total of 491 train services have been affected throughout the country due to the ongoing agitation, informed railway officials on Sunday.