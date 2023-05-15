This Big Tech company contributes USD 1 million to IIT Madras as institute sets up centre for 'responsible AI'

IIT Madras has established a Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI), a multi-stakeholder, interdisciplinary research centre. |

The Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-Madras) has established a new centre that aims to focus on 'responsible Artificial Intelligence' on May 15. The centre will address AI-based solutions in the real world.

The new centre has also received backing from one of the world's biggest Big Tech companies, which has contributed USD 1 million towards the establishment.

Sundar Pichai-led Google's contribution will help IIT Madras focus on fundamental and applied research in 'responsible AI' with the goal to deploy AI systems in India. Google is the first platinum consortium member.

At its first workshop on 'responsible AI for India,' a panel discussion was held to address various partnerships and collaborations with government organizations, academic institutions and industries.

“It is important for the AI model and its predictions to be explainable and interpretable when they are to be deployed in various critical sectors/domains such as Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Banking/Finance, among other areas. We need research into developing assurance and risk models for AI systems in different sectors," said a statement by Balaraman Ravindran, who heads the centre.

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti also highlighted the need for such centres. “We have now reached a stage where we have to assign responsibility to AI tools and interpret the reasons for the output the AI gives. Aspects of human augmentation, biased data sets, risk of leakage of collected data and the introduction of new policies besides substantial research must be addressed. There is a growing need for trust to be built around AI and it is crucial to bring about the notion of privacy. AI will not take away jobs as long as domain interpretation exists," Kamakoti continued.

