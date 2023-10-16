The Intern Diaries: Experiencing India's Pride - ISRO

The ISRO experience has been my most memorable internship. | Special Arrangement

Good things began to happen in my life as soon as I enrolled in college. I wouldn't call it a miracle or a stroke of luck but rather the result of hard work.

I've always been fascinated with outer space, beautiful galaxies, auroras, rockets, astronauts, and planes. I applied for my internship at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) about two months back, wherein I made sure to include all the necessary details. Luckily, I soon received an email that I had been selected after which several interview rounds were held, which I cleared.

On the first day of my internship, I was excited to meet new people from all around India. I learned a lot of things about their life motto. Except for me, everyone on the team was either completing a master’s degree, doing a PhD, or researching in some field. For a jiffy, I thought I landed at the wrong place and would never be able to do the job.

After the orientation day was done, I calmed myself, kept my composure, and reminded myself that there is a reason why I'm the only student here. The selectors did not make a mistake but rather they found potential and capability that has always been in me, and now I had the opportunity to prove it.

Surreal moments at ISRO

We had regular meetings, where professors and scientists from ISRO, and other experienced sectors guided us on numerous subjects like rockets, satellites, and failures involving manned missions such as the Kalpana Chawla case.

The hardest task, to be honest, was building the rocket's basic parts. We were instructed to conduct further research after each teaching session, prepare presentations, and then deliver them in front of everyone at the next session.

Each time, I proved my worth by consistently putting all my efforts to the assigned task. The most challenging part was keeping up with my college studies, which were running in parallel and I couldn't risk falling behind.

The internship soon came to an end. After several weeks, receiving the completion certificate was the happiest moment. I could see that I was doubting myself on the first day, and now I'm here with the completion certificate. The ISRO experience has been my most memorable internship.



The author is pursuing his SY BTech at K J Somaiya College of Engineering.

