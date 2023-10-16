The Intern Diaries: Challenges Define MBA Internship

Interned with a new-age startup, which gamified corporate training to improve efficiency. | Special Arrangement

My experience with the summer internship was about getting busy, meeting new friends, and experiencing new things. But despite all of those factors, I have questioned my ability to face new challenges, have had self-doubts, and gone through other struggles at the same time.

As an MBA student at DY Patil School of Management, I joined my peers to be part of a two-month long internship, which can only be defined as being ‘brutal’. While most of the students had received offers for their respective internships, I didn't. With only 7 days left for the summer break to begin, my insecurities kicked in and I started to apply everywhere. Eventually, I got a Marketing internship with a new-age startup, which gamified corporate training to improve efficiency.

Experiencing it the hard way

The happiness was short-lived as the work took its toll on me. It was naturally painful to get scrutinised by your boss but I took it as a way to improve my quality of work and accelerate my overall growth.

Internships make you independent as you aren’t treated with velvet gloves and are all alone while doing a task without the comfort of your friends and family. Your senior would give you a task and some instruction and you will have the responsibility to figure out how you would go about the process.

When you start your internship, there will be many individuals who won’t believe in your potential, which is alright. But improving yourself and letting success speak for you will help improve certain abilities.

A part of the reason why the internship experience makes the whole ordeal so worthwhile is that it brings a smile to your face and makes you content about the lessons you have learned. 'No smile is as beautiful as the one that struggles through tears,' is a phrase I follow every once in a while when the days get tough and that’s also how I would sum up my internship experience in a nutshell.

The author is pursuing MBA at DY Patil School of Management.

