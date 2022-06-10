e-Paper Get App

The DUET 2022 application window closes today; here's how to apply

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 02:42 PM IST
The DU PG 2022 application window will close today, June 10th. Candidates who have not applied yet can still do so until tonight by filling out the DU PG application form 2022. On April 6, the DUET 2022 application form was made public.

Registration, completion of the application form, uploading of papers, and payment of the cost are all steps in the DU PG 2022 application procedure. Before sitting down to fill out the DU PG application for the year 2022, candidates are recommended to read the qualifying criteria.

The eligibility requirements for DU PG 2022 vary by programme. Candidates would forfeit lose their claim for admission if they do not match the DU PG eligibility criterion 2022.

To start the Delhi University Application Process:

  1. Go to the DU PG admissions website: pgadmission.uod.ac.in

  2. Use your email address and phone number to create an account.

  3. Now, upload the relevant documents in the format and size specified.

  4. Begin completing out the DU PG application.

  5. Fill in your name, address, and educational background.

  6. After you've reviewed the form, click the 'Submit the Profile' button.

  7. Choose the criteria for admission, the course name, and the location of the exam.

  8. Using a debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking, pay the application fee.

Candidates should be aware that the application cost for the DU PG programme is non-refundable. Applicants in the general category must pay an application cost of Rs. 750, while candidates in the SC, ST, PWD, or EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs. 300. The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) will be computer-based and administered by the National Testing Agency in the third week of July.

