 'Thank You Mummy Papa For Everything. I'm sorry.' Suicide Note Found After Student Hangs Self in Lucknow
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Thank You Mummy Papa For Everything. I'm sorry.' Suicide Note Found After Student Hangs Self in Lucknow

'Thank You Mummy Papa For Everything. I'm sorry.' Suicide Note Found After Student Hangs Self in Lucknow

An aspiring student for a competitive exam ended his life by suicide in his rented accommodation in Lucknow, police said on Thursday. Before taking the drastic step, he sent a message to his mother on WhatsApp saying 'Thank you mummy papa for everything. I am sorry...'.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
IANS

Lucknow: An aspiring student for a competitive exam ended his life by suicide in his rented accommodation in Lucknow, police said on Thursday. Before taking the drastic step, he sent a message to his mother on WhatsApp saying 'Thank you mummy papa for everything. I am sorry...'.

The student used to live in a rented house in Bibidi Thana. His father, Harish Sahni, and mother, Maya, used to work in private jobs in Sandila in neighboring Hardoi district.

The mother of the student said that she received her son's message on WhatsApp and after seeing the message, she tried to reach out to him and made several calls, but there was no response.

When the family reached his home, they found that the door was closed. After about two hours of unsuccessful attempts, they informed the police.

Subsequently, police reached the spot and broke open the door, only to find the student hanging from a noose.

ADCP, Syed Ali Abbas said, “The student left a suicide note, which read, "Thank you mummy papa for everything. I am sorry..." An investigation is underway.”

Meanwhile, the family of the student said if the landlord had opened the door on time, their son might have been saved.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

Read Also
Loneliness Causes Another Suicide In Telangana; IIIT Basar Student Hangs Self
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

8,119 Children Of Refugees From Myanmar, B’desh, Manipur Enrolled In Mizoram Schools

8,119 Children Of Refugees From Myanmar, B’desh, Manipur Enrolled In Mizoram Schools

World Biofuel Day 2023: Importance Of Using Renewable Energy Sources

World Biofuel Day 2023: Importance Of Using Renewable Energy Sources

15 IAS, And 16 PCS Officers Transferred To Punjab

15 IAS, And 16 PCS Officers Transferred To Punjab

West Bengal: Class 12 Exam To Partially Shift ‘Multiple Choice’ Format From 2026

West Bengal: Class 12 Exam To Partially Shift ‘Multiple Choice’ Format From 2026

Conducting CLAT In Regional Languages Will Give Opportunities To More Citizens: BCI To Delhi HC

Conducting CLAT In Regional Languages Will Give Opportunities To More Citizens: BCI To Delhi HC