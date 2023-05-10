Thane: TMC chief asks school dept officials to provide books to muncipal school students before June 15

Representative Photo

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar has instructed the school department that the students of TMC schools should get their books before the start of the school that is before June 15.

Bangar on Tuesday reviewed the quality improvement, use of technology and also the new colour of uniform and its availability and also the availability of books before June 15.

Books are provided free of charge by the state government to the students of 1st to 8th standard in local body schools and aided schools. The municipal corporation provides serial books free of cost to the students of class 9th and 10th.

Both availability and purchase of books from Bal Bharati should be completed by June 5. It is the failure of the TMC to provide books after the school starts and it directly affects the students. Keeping this in mind, the education department should take quick steps and provide the books on priority basis, Bangar said.

The TMC chief said that the rates for purchase of stationary should be fixed and communicated to the parents by May 20 through the schools so that parents will be able to purchase them before June 15. Also, their bills should be submitted to the schools immediately after the school starts. The commissioner also directed that the department should ensure that the money is credited to their accounts as soon as the bills are received from the students.

The Thane civic body chief had already given directions to change the colour of uniform in municipal schools. Accordingly, the uniform selection is currently underway and the process would be completed quickly.

Bangar said, "There is a close relationship between uniform and student confidence. Therefore, along with sustainability, its colour should be attractive and stand out like the uniforms of private schools."