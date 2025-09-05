IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 To Be OUT Anytime Soon At mha.gov.in; Check City Slip And Exam Dates

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: The city slip for the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) Tier 1 test 2025 has been made public by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The IB ACIO exam city intimation slip is available for download on the official website, mha.gov.in, for candidates for the ACIO position.

The IB ACIO 2025 admit card will shortly be made available on the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) official website, mha.gov.in. It is anticipated that the admission card will be made available two to three days prior to the exam day.

Using their registration number and password, candidates who successfully completed the online application process for the IB ACIO Grade-II/ Executive Examination 2025 exam will be able to view and obtain their hall passes.

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: Important dates

Notification Date: 18 July 2025

Registration Start Date: 19 July 2025

Last Date to Apply Online: 10 August 2025 (11:59 pm)

Last Date to Pay Application Fee (Online): 10 August 2025

Last Date to Pay Application Fee (Offline via SBI Challan): 12 August 2025

Exam City Intimation Slip Release: 5 September 2025

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: Expected 3–4 days before exam date (Second week of September 2025)

Exam Dates: 16, 17, and 18 September 2025

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: Exam time

Exam Dates: 16, 17, and 18 September 2025

Shifts & Timings:

Shift 1: Reporting Time – 7:30 am | Exam – 9:00 am to 10:00 am

Shift 2: Reporting Time – 10:30 am | Exam – 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm

Shift 3: Reporting Time – 1:30 pm | Exam – 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Important Note: Candidates must reach the exam centre at least 2 hours before their scheduled shift.

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: Admit card

IB ACIO Grade 2 Admit Cards are exclusively issued by the Intelligence Bureau via its official website. Admit cards will not be mailed by the authorities. Using their roll number and password, candidates who successfully submitted their applications will be able to download their IB ACIO hall ticket.

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Go to mha.gov.in, the MHA's official website.

Step 2: Select the career tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Look for the download link for the IB ACIO City Slip and Admit Card.

Step 4: Locate it, click on it, and sign in with your credentials.

Step 5: The device will display your Intelligence Bureau Grade 2 Exam admission card.

Step 6: Download it, then print it off for your records.

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s Name

Candidate’s Photograph

Post Name: Assistant Central Intelligence Officer – Grade II/Executive

Exam Centre Details (Name & Address)

Shift Timings

Reporting Time

Candidates must carefully verify these details, as any error may lead to entry restrictions at the exam centre.