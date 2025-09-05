RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025 Declared, Opens Scrutiny Window; Get Direct Link Here

RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025 | Image: Canva

RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the 2025 supplementary exam results for Class 10 and Class 12. Candidates who had sat for the compartment exams can now check their marks on the official board site at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in by using their roll numbers.

The scorecard online displays marks subject-wise for theory and practical papers and the qualifying status overall. RBSE has advised downloading the provisional marksheet for reference purposes and then collecting the revised marksheet from the school later.

Supplementary exams are meant to provide students with a second opportunity to pass subjects that they were unable to clear in the main board examinations, so that they can proceed with their studies without one year of academic loss.

Along with the results, RBSE has provided important information students need to check, such as their name, roll number, date of birth, total marks, and scores of individual subjects.

Scrutiny & Answer Sheet Copy

Students who want to apply for rechecking or receive a scanned copy of their answer sheet may submit an online application through e-Mitra.

-Last date without late fee: 11 September 2025 (₹400 per subject)

-With late fee: ₹800 per subject (₹400 as prescribed + ₹400 as late fee)

-Final deadline: 14 September 2025

The announcement of the supplementary results enables students to schedule the forthcoming steps in their educational journey, ranging from higher studies to career preparations, without any waste of time.

RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details, such as their roll number.

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 for class 10th 12th will appear on the screen

Note: Download the RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 for class 10th 12th and take a printout for future reference.

