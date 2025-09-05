 PNB SO Final Result 2025 Declared At pnbindia.in; Direct Link Here
PNB SO Final Result 2025 Declared At pnbindia.in; Direct Link Here

PNB SO Final Result 2025 Declared At pnbindia.in; Direct Link Here

Punjab National Bank has declared the SO Final Result 2025 on pnbindia.in. The merit list of selected candidates is available online. Chosen applicants must report for joining and training on September 29, 2025, at 9:30 a.m.

Updated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Canva

PNB SO Final Result 2025: The PNB SO Final Result 2025 has been released by the Punjab National Bank (PNB). The official website, pnbindia.in, has the results. The list of candidates chosen for the provisional offer of appointment is now available to those who participated in the recruiting process.

The results for the 350 Specialist Officer (SO) positions across several streams have been made public.

PNB SO Final Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can check and download the results by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Check out PNB's official website at www.pnbindia.in.

Step 2: Click on the Careers/Recruitment section after scrolling to the bottom of the homepage.

Step 3: The "FINAL RESULT AND JOINING SCHEDULE OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS.pdf" link should be selected.

Step 4: It will open the PDF file with the merit list.

Step 5: To find your name, roll number, or registration number, press Ctrl + F.

Step 6: If selected, download the PDF for your records and verify the reporting location.

PNB SO Final Result 2025: What's next?

Candidates will go through training at their respective centres after finishing the joining procedures on September 29, 2025. As required by PNB, students will be assigned to various branches and departments after completing the training.

On September 29, 2025, at 9:30 a.m., all applicants who were chosen for the PNB SO Final Result 2025 must report to their designated training facilities. On the day of reporting, they will have to finish the joining procedures. Training sessions will ensue prior to their ultimate posting.

