Tension at Kirori Mal College: Students Rally Against RSS Event On DU Campus

Delhi University | File Photo

The Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Tuesday staged a protest against an event being organised by the RSS at Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College. Scores of students gathered at the main gate of the college and raised objection to the event slated for 6 pm at the college grounds.

No immediate response was available from the college principal Dinesh Khattar on the protest and whether permission was sought to organise the event on campus. “RSS does not represent any students’ group. How can the college administration give permission to a political outfit to organise an event at the college ground? We will not let our colleges turn into breeding grounds of communalism,” AISA DU secretary Anjali told PTI.

Read Also Protest Held In Lahore Against Alleged Enforced Disappearance Of Baloch Medical Student

The BJP’s ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will as per the event invitation, celebrate ‘Varsh Pratipada’ (Hindu new year) at 6 pm on the college premises. The students’ group has opposed the programme by the RSS at the college stating that events by political outfits should not be allowed to take place at its premises.