 Tension at Kirori Mal College: Students Rally Against RSS Event On DU Campus
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTension at Kirori Mal College: Students Rally Against RSS Event On DU Campus

Tension at Kirori Mal College: Students Rally Against RSS Event On DU Campus

The Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Tuesday staged a protest against an event being organised by the RSS at Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
Delhi University | File Photo

The Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Tuesday staged a protest against an event being organised by the RSS at Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College. Scores of students gathered at the main gate of the college and raised objection to the event slated for 6 pm at the college grounds.

No immediate response was available from the college principal Dinesh Khattar on the protest and whether permission was sought to organise the event on campus. “RSS does not represent any students’ group. How can the college administration give permission to a political outfit to organise an event at the college ground? We will not let our colleges turn into breeding grounds of communalism,” AISA DU secretary Anjali told PTI.

Read Also
Protest Held In Lahore Against Alleged Enforced Disappearance Of Baloch Medical Student
article-image

The BJP’s ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will as per the event invitation, celebrate ‘Varsh Pratipada’ (Hindu new year) at 6 pm on the college premises. The students’ group has opposed the programme by the RSS at the college stating that events by political outfits should not be allowed to take place at its premises.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tension at Kirori Mal College: Students Rally Against RSS Event On DU Campus

Tension at Kirori Mal College: Students Rally Against RSS Event On DU Campus

New Zealand Tightens Visa Regulations, Shortens Work Permits And Language Proficiency For...

New Zealand Tightens Visa Regulations, Shortens Work Permits And Language Proficiency For...

France Attracts Over 412,000 International Students, Key Figures Reveal

France Attracts Over 412,000 International Students, Key Figures Reveal

Jharkhand High Court Opens Recruitment For 410 Clerk/Assistant Posts

Jharkhand High Court Opens Recruitment For 410 Clerk/Assistant Posts

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: Scanned Copies Application Process Started At kseeb.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: Scanned Copies Application Process Started At kseeb.karnataka.gov.in