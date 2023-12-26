Telangana University Suspends 80 Postgraduate Students Over Alleged Hazing Incident

Representative Image | Pixabay

On Saturday, officials reported that around 80 female postgraduate students from a Telangana institution were subjected to a one-week housing suspension. This was due to allegations that they had compelled their juniors to participate in singing and dancing activities as part of a re-introduction session. The seniors arranged a gathering at the women's dormitory and urged the juniors to join in.

Re-introduction session requested by seniors

After the introductory event on December 18, certain students from Kakatiya University in the Warangal district, who are pursuing post-graduate studies in the Zoology and Commerce departments, requested their junior peers to re-introduce themselves at the ladies hostel on campus. The younger members, however, refused to comply.

Juniors escalated the matter to the authorities

The university administration was informed of grievances from younger students, with some alleging that their older peers had coerced them into singing and dancing. The authorities reported that they conducted an inquiry, which came out to be true after which the college suspended 80 post graduate students.

A top university official declared, "Disciplinary action has been initiated against the 80 PG students, and they were suspended from hostel for a week."