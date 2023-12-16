Principal, Registrar To Bear Responsibility For Ragging & Suicides Cases Among College Students: UGC | PTI

The University Grants Commission (UGC) while taking strict measures to prevent ragging incident at the higher education level has instructed universities to adhere to anti-ragging regulations. The commission said that principals and registrars will bear the responsibility for addressing severe ragging and cases of suicides.

According to the commission, a committee must be formed upon receiving a report of a significant suicide or death case, in order to re-examine the matter, even if it is still under police investigation.

The institute also need to designate a legal representative to oversee the review process. UGC said , "The Anti Ragging Cell and Anti Ragging Squads of institutions should be empowered by provisioning of a legal counsel so that airtight cases against the ragging culprits can be made."

UGC created ads to spread message

The UGC has created five 30-second TV ads from various viewpoints for parents, victims, and offenders. Additionally, it has crafted four types of posters for display on notice boards at universities, regulatory authorities, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

UGC urges institutes to implement anti-ragging guidelines. Surprise inspection of hostels, students' accommodation, canteens, rest cum recreational rooms, toilets, bus-stands must be carried out, UGC notified.https://t.co/hl4a2nUxeG — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 14, 2023

UGC directed supreme court's order:

The higher education regulator has directed universities, colleges, and HEIs to strictly adhere to anti-ragging guidelines. They emphasized the importance of not being negligent in implementing these guidelines and warned that failure to comply, such as not forming anti-ragging committees and squads, and not installing CCTV cameras at crucial locations, will result in action being taken against the institution and its officials.

In a letter to the higher education institutions, UGC has stated five-points mandated by the Supreme Court of India. The Commission emphasized that if any instances of ragging and suicide surface in any institute in the future, the university registrar and college principal will be called to appear before the National Anti-Ragging Monitoring Committee. They will be required to explain how such incidents occurred despite the stringent regulations, and appropriate measures will be taken based on their responses.