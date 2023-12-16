 UGC Warns Against Courses Offered By Foreign Higher Education Institutes & Ed-Tech Platforms
UGC Warns Against Courses Offered By Foreign Higher Education Institutes & Ed-Tech Platforms

The regulations has also mandated that No Foreign Higher Educational Institution shall offer any programme in India without the prior approval of the Commission.

Saturday, December 16, 2023
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced two important regulations for foreign higher education institutions in India, marking a significant development in accordance with the UGC Act, 1956 (as amended). According to the Commission The first -- 'University Grants Commission (Academic Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Education Institutions -- will offer Twinning Programme, Joint Degree, and Dual Degree Programmes) Regulations, 2022' while the second is titled 'University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023'.

Notice for Ed-tech companies

The notice also warned against the Ed-tech platforms providing online courses. The notice reads, "It has also come to the notice of UGC that some EdTech companies are giving advertisements in newspapers/social media/television etc. offering degree and diploma programmes in online modes in association with some foreign universities/institutions. Such a franchisee arrangement is not permissible and any such programme/degree shall not have UGC recognition."

The UGC also said that action will be taken against the defaulting EdTech companies as well as the HEls under applicable laws/rules/regulations.

Therefore, Students/general public are advised to exercise due caution and are made aware that such courses/programmes/degrees do not have UGC recognition and that they would be doing at their own risk and consequences," UGC added in its notice.

(with ANI inputs)

