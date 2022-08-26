Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 tomorrow; here's what you should know

Warangal: On August 27, the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) 2022 results will be released by Kakatiya University in Warangal. By five o'clock in the afternoon, the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in, will activate the option to get the TS ICET scorecard. The institution will also make the rank list available along with the Telangana ICET results. On the basis of normalisation process, the TS ICET rank list will be created. The normalisation procedure compares all of the candidates from all sessions.

Multiple sessions of the TS ICET 2022 test for MBA and MCA programmes were held from July 27 to 28. Each session's ICET question paper was unique and had varying levels of difficulty. The university will use the normalisation process in order to get rid of any such variations. The procedure will assist in assessing a candidate's score on the TS ICET result. If there is a tie, the university will decide based on the TSICET-2022 normalisation marks, even though they are not favourable.

Students must obtain 25% of the possible points, or 50 points out of a possible 200, in order to pass the TS ICET 2022 exam. While there are no minimum requirements for candidates in the reserved categories. Additionally, passing the TS ICET entrance exam does not guarantee admission to MBA and MCA programmes unless the applicant attends TS ICET counselling at the designated locations.

TS ICET 2022 Result: Normalisation Method

Formula: GASD + (GTA-GASD/ STA - SASD) X (Marks of a candidate during a session - SASD)

Read Also TS ICET 2022 Results tomorrow; Know more here