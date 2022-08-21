TS ICET 2022 Results tomorrow; Know more here | Pixabay

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, (TSCHE) is going to declare the TS ICET 2022 result and final answer key tomorrow, August 22. The candidates can check and download the answer key, result on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET answer key was released on August 4. The qualifying marks for the TS ICET 2022 is 25 percent. For the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (SC or ST), no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed.

Here's how to check TS ICET 2022 Result:

Visit the official site of TS ICET -- icet.tsche.ac.in. Select TS ICET Result 2022 link on the homepage. Enter and submit the required login details. IS ICET 2021 result will appear on the screen. Download the scorecard and get a hard copy for future use.

TS ICET 2022 rank card is valid for admission into MBA, MCA course of all universities in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-23 only. Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test was held on July 27 and 28 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.