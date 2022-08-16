e-Paper Get App

HSCAP Kerala plus one second allotment result 2022 declared, here's how to check at hscap.kerala.gov.in

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
cets.apsche.ap.gov.in |

The second allotment result for first-year Higher Secondary admissions is released by the Directorate of General Education (DGE) in Kerala. The results are available on the official website,hscap.kerala.gov.in , for candidates to view. On July 29, the first allotment result was released.

Candidates must log in on the official website using their registration number and date of birth in order to access and view the HSCAP Kerala Plus One admission 2022 second allotment result. You can save and print the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Second allocation result for future use after it appears on the screen.

Here's how to check result:

  1. Go to the official website- hscap.kerala.gov.in

  2. Enter login credentials including application number, password and names of districts in the spaces provided

  3. Submit and view the result.

  4. Download, and take a print out for further references.

Read Also
NATA 2022 phase 3 registration deadline extended; Know more here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationHSCAP Kerala plus one second allotment result 2022 declared, here's how to check at hscap.kerala.gov.in

RECENT STORIES

Mumbaikars, here's how you can respectfully dispose off the national flag post I-day

Mumbaikars, here's how you can respectfully dispose off the national flag post I-day

CoA had agreed to conduct AIFF elections without 'eminent players' as per FIFA's wish: Sources

CoA had agreed to conduct AIFF elections without 'eminent players' as per FIFA's wish: Sources

Kashmir: Fresh attack on 2 Pandits in Shopian; one dead, one injured

Kashmir: Fresh attack on 2 Pandits in Shopian; one dead, one injured

Five tips to secure admission and scholarship in UK universities

Five tips to secure admission and scholarship in UK universities

Watch: ARMY intervenes as Indian prof threatens violence to BTS-loving student

Watch: ARMY intervenes as Indian prof threatens violence to BTS-loving student