HSCAP Kerala plus one second allotment result 2022 declared, here's how to check at hscap.kerala.gov.in

The second allotment result for first-year Higher Secondary admissions is released by the Directorate of General Education (DGE) in Kerala. The results are available on the official website,hscap.kerala.gov.in , for candidates to view. On July 29, the first allotment result was released.

Candidates must log in on the official website using their registration number and date of birth in order to access and view the HSCAP Kerala Plus One admission 2022 second allotment result. You can save and print the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Second allocation result for future use after it appears on the screen.

Here's how to check result:

Go to the official website- hscap.kerala.gov.in Enter login credentials including application number, password and names of districts in the spaces provided Submit and view the result. Download, and take a print out for further references.

