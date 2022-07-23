NATA 2022 phase 3 registration deadline extended; Know more here |

The last registration date for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 phase 3 is extended by the Council of Architecture (CoA) to July 27 from previous July 24. Candidates can fill the application form for phase 3 through the official website- nata.in. The third session of the NATA exam will be held on August 7.

Qualified candidates will be eligible to apply for a 5-year B.Arch course.

Here's how to fill NATA 2022 Application form:

Visit the official website of NATA-- nata.in. Select the "NATA 2022 registration" link. Fill the application form by generating user ID and password. Upload all scanned images of required documents. Pay the NATA application fee online and download a copy of the challan. The NATA application form will display on your screen. Take a printout of the NATA application form 2022 for future use.

COA is conducting the NATA 2022 entrance exam in three sessions for the academic year 2022-23. Phase 1 of NATA was held on June 12, while the phase 2 examination was conducted on July 3. NATA 2022 phase 3 exam will be conducted on August 7. The phase 3 Admit card will be made available to candidates from August 5.