Placement Season Continues To Trouble IITs Over The Years

The placement season continues to haunt the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs), with over hundreds of students remaining unplaced throughout the course of four years. The placement season which officially began in December 2024 in various IITs in the country is nearly at the brink of their completion. However, a RTI filed by Dheeraj Singh, an IIT Kanpur alumnus and the founder of Global IIT Alumni Support Group reveals the discrepancies in the number of students getting placed in the institutes over the course of years.

As claimed by Singh, 500 students are yet to be placed out of the 1,600 students for the year 2024 in IIT Kanpur as of April 29, 2024. This means that 31.3% students are yet to secure a placement so far.

While, if we tally the last year’s, that is, 2023 placement report of IIT Kanpur, it is revealed in the RTI reply that 167 students were left without a job in hand out of the 1362 students who registered for the placement session. And in the year preceding this, that is, 2022, around 177 students remained unplaced out of the 1391 students.

Whereas, in the year 2021, 322 students were unplaced out of 1135 students, according to the RTI report. Then in 2020, 161 students were without a job claimed the report amongst the 1136 students

Similar pattern is noted in the numbers of IIT Kharagpur, wherein, according to the RTI report, 815 students remained unplaced in the 2023 session out of 2490 students who registered. This translates to 33% of the students who did not secure a job.

Then, in 2022, 641 students were unplaced out of 2256 students, as per the report.

The RTI response was given by the Career Development Cell of the institute.

FPJ reached out to IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur through mails, however, till the publishing of this copy, no response was received.