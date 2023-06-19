 Telangana: TS ICET 2023 Final Answer key, Result To Be OUT Later, Not Tomorrow
As per the schedule earlier, Kakatiya University had to release the TS ICET 2023 final answer key tomorrow June 20 in an online mode.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
TS ICET 2023 Final Answer key, Results Date To Be OUT Later | Representational pic -PTI

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) result 2023 will not be declared tomorrow, June 20. As per the media reports, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) was supposed to announce the TS ICET 2023 results tomorrow, but the council has now postponed the final answer key and result declaration date.

It released the preliminary TS ICET 2023 answer key in online mode on June 5, 2023. The date to raise objections against the preliminary answer key of TS ICET 2023 was from June 6 to 8, 2023.

The icet.tsche.ac.in will host the TS ICET 2023 result. TS ICET, held for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Business Administration (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) programmes, was conducted on May 26 and May 27.

To qualify TS ICET, candidates have to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks in the entrance test. TS ICET was conducted as an offline test for a total marks of 200.

Steps To Download TS ICET Results

  • Go to the official website of TS ICET result 2023 -- icet.tsche.ac.in

  • Click on the "result" link

  • Enter hall ticket numbers and registration numbers

  • Submit and access the TS ICET result

