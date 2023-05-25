TS EAMCET Results 2023 OUT at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link here; 80% qualify in engineering

TS EAMCET Results 2023 OUT | Representational pic

Hyderabad: TS EAMCET results 2023 were declared by the State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy as Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad has announced the TS EAMCET results today at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Eighty per cent of the candidates who appeared in the TS EAMCET 2023 exam for engineering stream have qualified while 86 per cent of the candidates who wrote the exam for agriculture and pharma stream have passed.

TS EAMCET result 2023 on official website

TS EAMCET 2023 rank card

Girl students have performed better than boys, recording a pass percentage of 93.73 per cent as compared to 89.14 per cent by Boys.

In agriculture and pharma stream, 1,06,514 candidates had attended the exam, and of them, 91,935 qualified. The pass percentage was 86.34.

Students from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh appeared in the exam conducted from May 10 to May 14 for entrance into professional courses in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy colleges.

Top three ranks in engineering stream and top two ranks in agriculture were secured by students from Andhra Pradesh.

TS EAMCET Results 2023: Toppers List

Sanapala Anirudh (Visakhapatnam secured top rank in engineering exam by scoring 158.89 marks while Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth (East Godavari) emerged topper in agriculture stream with 155 marks.

Maninder Reddy (Guntur) and Umesh Varun (Nnandigama) bagged second rank and third in engineering stream respectively.

N. Venkat Teja (Chirala) and S. Lakshmi (Rangareddy) secured second and third rank in agriculture stream respectively.

