Telangana: TS DOST Admission Schedule Released By TSCHE | Representative Image

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the admission schedule for Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST). Candidates may check the schedule at the official website — dost.cgg.gov.in.

Going by the official announcement, the TS DOST phase 1 registrations will begin on May 6 and conclude on May 25. There will be a registration fee of Rs 200. The process for selecting web options will be available from May 15 till 27, and the first list of seat allotment will be released on June 3. Online self-reporting (through online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case might be) of Phase 1 by students will be done from June 4 till 10.

This will be followed by phase 2 registration from June 4 till 13, and the second seat allotment list will be released on June 18. In phase two, online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase 1 by students will happen from June 19 till 24. The registration fee for phase 2 is Rs 400.

Read Also TS DOST Phase 3 Seat Allotment 2023 List To Be Out On July 20 at dost.cgg.gov.in

The phase 3 web options window will be made available from June 19 till June 26. Phase 3 seat allotment list will be released on June 29. Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase 1 by students will be done from June 29 to July 3.

From June 29 to July 5, there will be reporting to colleges by the students who have already confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phases 1, 2 and 3. Orientation in colleges will be held between July 1 and 6, and the first semester will start from July 8.