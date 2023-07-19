TS DOST Phase 3 Seat Allotment 2023 List To Be Out On July 20 at dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST Phase 3 Seat Allotment 2023 | Representational Pic

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the results of the phase 3 seat allocation for the TS Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2023 program tomorrow, July 20. Those candidates who appeared for the TS DOST exam 2023 can access the results on the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in.

After the declaration of the result, candidates whose names will be on the list will have to secure their seats by doing an online self-reporting process from July 21 to 24.

Students must make the necessary online payments for college fees or seat reservation fees during this time.

The orientation programme will be conducted from July 21 to 24, 2023. The classes for semester 1 are scheduled to begin on July 24, 2023.

Steps to check TS DOST 2023 Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result:

Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on TS DOST 2023 Phase 3 seat allotment result link available.

Key in your login details

TS DOST 2023 phase 3 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Check and download the result.

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

