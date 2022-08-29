TS DOST Phase 3 Registration starts today; Here's how to register |

The Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) Phase 3 registration process is going to begin today, August 29. Candidates can register for the same on the official website– dost.cgg.gov.in. The registrations will close on September 12. The candidates will be required to pay Rs 400 as an application fee while registering themselves.

The TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 verification process is set to take place on September 9, and the seat allotment result will be announced on September 16.

Candidates who were not selected in the second allotment can register for the TS DOST Phase 3. Candidates whose names are there in the seat allotment list will have to go through the fee payment, seat reservation and document verification processes during the online reporting.

Steps To Register for TS DOST 2022 Phase 3:

Go to the official website – dost.cgg.gov.in.

Select ‘Candidate Registration’ on the homepage.

Click on the other board option to register TS DOST 2022.

Enter your details and select ‘Aadhar Authentication’.

Using the login credentials, fill out the application form.

Download and get a hard copy of the application form for further use.