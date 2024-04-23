Telangana TS Board 2024 Result: TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Scores Releasing Tomorrow

FPJ

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has confirmed that the results for both the 1st and 2nd year exams will be announced on April 24 at 11 am. Once the results are released, candidates can check them on the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Pass percentage?

To pass the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams, students must score at least 35% marks in each subject.

Results can be checked via mobile app

Students can also check their TS Inter 1and 2nd year results via ‘T App Folio’ application.

How to check result?

Visit the official website for the Telangana inter results.i.e.tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in

On the home page, click on the activated link ‘Telangana Inter Results 2024.’

Then Click on TS Inter 1st year Results or TS Inter 2nd year results

Students need to then enter the required details and click on submit

The TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results will appear on the screen.

Check carefully and download for future use.

The TS Inter 1st year examination was conducted from February 28 to March 18, 2024, while the Board conducted TS Inter examination for 2nd year from February 29 to March 19, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift on all days for both classes, from 9 am to 12 noon.