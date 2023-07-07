Telangana: TGCET Gurukulam Results 2023 Announced At tgcet.cgg.gov.in For Class 5 Phase 2

These results include all four categories - SC, ST, BC, and General. |

The Telangana Gurukulam Common Entrance Test (TGCET) has declared results for Class 5 Phase 2. Candidates can visit the official website - tgcet.cgg.gov.in, to check their results. To check the results, one must input credentials such as - hall ticket number and date of birth. These results include all four categories - SC, ST, BC, and General.

Candidates who have successfully passed the Phase 2 examination will be invited for a counseling session. This process will take place in the school itself. In the session, they will be allotted a Gurukulam school based on merits.

Steps to check TGCET Gurukulam Class 5 Phase 2 results 2023:

1. Open a web browser and visit the official website where the result is published at tgcet.cgg.gov.in

2. Going to the homepage, look for the "Results" tab on the website

3. Fill in the credentials to proceed

4. After entering the necessary details, click on the "Submit" or "Check Result" button.

5. The website will process fed information and retrieve the result associated with provided details

6. The screen will show the results displayed on the screen.

7. Take a printout or a screenshot of the result for future reference

The Phase 2 exam for TGCET Gurukulam Class 5 was conducted on May 28, 2023. A two-hour long examination comprising English, Mathematics, and General Knowledge. Students must secure a minimum of 60 marks to qualify for the further section.