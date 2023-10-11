 Telangana: State Public Service Commission Exam Postponed For Second Time In A Year
The rescheduling of the Public Service Commission exam is not the first instance as the exam was earlier shifted from August to November over protests from candidates on its overlapping with other competitive tests.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
Representative image | File Photo

In light of upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has set the date for Group 2 exam to January 6 and 7, 2024. The exam was supposed to be held on November 2, and 3, 2023, earlier but the body decided to postpone it in order for a smooth conduct of the electoral process.

"The Commission, after carefully examining the matter, decided to reschedule the Group-II examination (Notification No: 28/2022), initially planned for November 2nd and 3rd, 2023, to the new dates of January 6th and 7th, 2024. This change is necessary due to the examination date (3rd November) coinciding with the election notification date and the increased administrative workload associated with election-related activities," said the official release by TSPSC.

The Public Service Commission exam is aimed at filling a wide range of vacant positions within Group II services. 783 positions are yet to be filled, for which candidates have to take a written exam consisting of four papers.

Marks required for candidates in different categories:

Other Category (OC), Sports, and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) - 40% minimum qualifying

Backward Classes (BCs) - 35% minimum qualifying

Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Persons with Disabilities (PH) - 30% minimum qualifying

