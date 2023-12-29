 Telangana State Board Of Intermediate Education Releases Tentative Timetable For 2024 Exams
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTelangana State Board Of Intermediate Education Releases Tentative Timetable For 2024 Exams

Telangana State Board Of Intermediate Education Releases Tentative Timetable For 2024 Exams

Check out the tentative timetable for both Practical and Theory Examinations. Stay informed for updates and details. Issued under the orders of Telangana's Chief Minister and Minister for Education.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 12:55 AM IST
article-image
File (Representational)

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has unveiled the tentative timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations scheduled to take place in March 2024.

Practical Examinations, covering both General and Vocational Courses, are slated from February 1, 2024, to February 2, 2024. The morning session will run from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon, and the afternoon session will be from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

The English 1st-year final Practical Examination, exclusively for students admitted in the academic year 2023-24, is scheduled for February 16, 2024. The Ethics & Human Values Examination for old students with backlogs is set for February 17, 2024, followed by the Environmental Education Examination on February 19, 2024.

Moving on to Theory Examinations for General Courses, they are set to commence from February 28, 2024, to March 19, 2024, with timings from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon.

It's noteworthy that the stated dates also apply to Intermediate Vocational Courses Examinations, with a separate timetable forthcoming for Vocational courses.

This announcement reflects TSBIE's commitment to affording students sufficient time for preparation. Students are advised to stay informed for any updates or additional details.

This release is issued under the orders of the Telangana Chief Minister, Minister for Education, and Chairman, TSBIE.

Read Also
Karnataka: Romantic Photo Shoot Of Teacher, Student Goes Viral
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana State Board Of Intermediate Education Releases Tentative Timetable For 2024 Exams

Telangana State Board Of Intermediate Education Releases Tentative Timetable For 2024 Exams

Symbiosis International University Opens Applications For 2024 Entrance Exams

Symbiosis International University Opens Applications For 2024 Entrance Exams

Telangana State Board Releases 2024 TS Inter Exam Date And Timetable

Telangana State Board Releases 2024 TS Inter Exam Date And Timetable

Rajasthan CM Vows To Tackle Exam Paper Leaks, Prioritizes Justice For Unemployed Youths

Rajasthan CM Vows To Tackle Exam Paper Leaks, Prioritizes Justice For Unemployed Youths

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test Schedule And Exam Details Announced

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test Schedule And Exam Details Announced