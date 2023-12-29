Telangana State Board Of Intermediate Education Releases Tentative Timetable For 2024 Exams

File (Representational)

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has unveiled the tentative timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations scheduled to take place in March 2024.

Practical Examinations, covering both General and Vocational Courses, are slated from February 1, 2024, to February 2, 2024. The morning session will run from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon, and the afternoon session will be from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

The English 1st-year final Practical Examination, exclusively for students admitted in the academic year 2023-24, is scheduled for February 16, 2024. The Ethics & Human Values Examination for old students with backlogs is set for February 17, 2024, followed by the Environmental Education Examination on February 19, 2024.

Moving on to Theory Examinations for General Courses, they are set to commence from February 28, 2024, to March 19, 2024, with timings from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon.

It's noteworthy that the stated dates also apply to Intermediate Vocational Courses Examinations, with a separate timetable forthcoming for Vocational courses.

This announcement reflects TSBIE's commitment to affording students sufficient time for preparation. Students are advised to stay informed for any updates or additional details.

This release is issued under the orders of the Telangana Chief Minister, Minister for Education, and Chairman, TSBIE.