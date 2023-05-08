Telangana results 2023: TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year result releasing tomorrow at examresults.ts.nic.in

Telangana results 2023 | FP

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will be declaring the TS Inter Results 2023 tomorrow.

TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results will be announced on May 9, 2023. The results will be announced at 11 am.

Candidates who have appeared for first and second year exams can check their results on the official site of TSBIE.

The result links will be available to candidates at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.

The TS Inter Results will be available on mobile app apart from the official websites. The result will also be available on the mobile app ‘T App Folio’.

TSBIE will announce the results at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The pass percentage, toppers name and other details will also be announced along with the results at the press conference.

TS Inter 1st year exam was held from March 15 to April 3 and Intermediate 2nd year examination took place from March 16 to April 4, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.