Telangana Open School Society releases datesheet for Intermediate, SSC exams 2023

Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has released the datesheet for TOSS Intermediate, SSC exams 2023.

The official timetable published on the website mentions, Telangana Open School Exams for Classes 10, 12 will begin from April 25.

The practical exams for Inter general and vocational subjects are scheduled from May 12 to May 19. Students can check Telangana open school Inter, SSC datesheet on the official website at telanganaopenschool.org.

TOSS SSC and intermediate exams 2023 shift timings

The exams will be held in two sessions – shift 1 from 9:30am to 12 noon and shift 2 from 2:30pm to 5:30pm.

The TOSS Intermediate exams 2023 will begin with Telugu, Urdu, and Arabic language papers in the first shift and Hindi paper in second shift.

TOSS SSC exams 2023 will begin with Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Marathi papers in the first shift and psychology paper in the second shift.

