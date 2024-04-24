 Telangana Inter Results 2024: Re-evaluation Process To Begin Tomorrow, Apply By May 5
Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Telangana Inter Results 2024: Re-evaluation Process To Begin Tomorrow, Apply By May 5 | Representational image

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the results for the first and second years of TS Intermediate today, April 24. If students are unhappy with their grades, they have until April 25 to May 5 to request a re-evaluation of their TS Inter results 2024. Applications for the reassessment of TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results can be submitted through the official websites, bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Students can request a re-evaluation of the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam 2024 results or register an appeal against the marks memo if they are unhappy with their TSBIE inter results.

The TSBIE will start giving the TS Inter Supplementary Exams on May 24. Exams for the first year will take place from 9 am to noon, and exams for the second year from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Payment for the exam must be made between April 25 and May 2.

Re-evaluation Fees


If students would like to request a recounting or re-verification using a scanned copy of their evaluated response script, they will need to pay Rs 100 for each subject. However, in order to receive a scanned copy of their response book for verification via the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, students must pay Rs 600 for each subject.

For the purpose of registering for the TS Inter First and Second Year Result Revaluation 2024, they will then need to supply their login details, which include their phone number and email address.

