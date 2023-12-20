Telangana High Court Orders Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines In Government Junior Colleges

Telangana High Court | Wikimedia Commons

In a decisive move, the Telangana High Court, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, directed the state government to install sanitary napkin vending machines in all government junior colleges across Telangana. This directive follows a PIL that emerged from protests at Government Junior College, Saroornagar.

From local issue to statewide mandate

Initially addressing concerns at Saroornagar College, the bench extended the order to cover all government junior colleges in the state. The court expressed its dissatisfaction with government pleaders and special government pleaders repeatedly citing changes in the government as reasons for delays in addressing critical issues.

Chief Justice Aradhe took a strong stance, stating, "Construction of toilets in government junior colleges has nothing to do with the change in government. This is not a policy decision. How much time will you take for constructing toilets? Do you require 20 years to build a toilet?"

Government allocation and compliance

In response to the court's directives, the commissioner of the Intermediate Board provided details in a counter-affidavit. The government has allocated Rs 10.256 crore for the construction of toilets in 41 government junior colleges in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. Another Rs 27.55 crore has been earmarked for the construction of 599 toilet blocks in 300 government junior colleges statewide.

Three-Month Deadline

The court has set a three-month deadline for the government to install sanitary napkin vending machines and submit a compliance report. The expectation is for the government to fulfill its commitment to providing sanitary facilities in all junior colleges across Telangana. The PIL is adjourned for three months, awaiting the government's actions.