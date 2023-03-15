Telangana: 'Heatwave' half days for schools across state amid rising temperatures

Representative image | ANI

Hyderabad: The Telangana government have ordered schools to function on a half-day basis till the last working day of the academic year which is April 24, 2023, given the rising temperature in the southern state.

"All the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers in the state are hereby informed that the half days will commence from March 15 until the last working day which is April 24, 2023," the government order read.

The order is applicable for all educational institutions, including primary, upper primary and high schools, under all managements i.e. government, government-aided and private management.

"The schools shall function from 8 am to 12:30 pm and mid-day meals shall be provided at 12:30 pm," the order further read. However, special classes will continue for class X students preparing for the SSC public examinations. The schools which have SSC Examination Centres will function from 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

In 2022, the Telangana government also announced the commencement of half-day schools from 15th March till the last working day of the academic year 2021-22 as the state experienced rising temperatures.