TSPSC Group-I Services Application 2024: Dates, Vacancies, and How to Apply

Representative Image

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has initiated the application process for Group-I Services in the State of Telangana starting from February 23. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at tspsc.gov.in until March 14.

Key Details:

Vacancy:

This recruitment drive aims to fill 563 Group-I Services vacancies in Telangana.

Dates:

The preliminary examination is scheduled for May/June 2024, with hall tickets becoming available 7 days prior to the examination and up to 4 hours before the commencement. The main examination will be held in September/October 2024.

Re-application:

Candidates who had previously applied for Group-I Services under Notification No. 04/2022 need to log in and re-apply for this Notification. Failure to do so will result in their candidature not being considered. However, they are not required to pay the fee again.

Fees:

The processing fee for online applications is ₹200 per applicant.

Additionally, there is an examination fee of ₹120 for each applicant, with exemptions for unemployed candidates and government employees.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in

Click on ‘New Registration OTR’ on the homepage to complete candidate registration.

Register and proceed with the application process.

Fill out the application form with accurate details.

Upload all required documents as per the specifications mentioned.

Pay the application fee through the provided payment gateway.

Verify the information entered and submit the form.

Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

Aspiring candidates are advised to thoroughly review the official notification and ensure their eligibility before applying. For further details regarding the recruitment process, candidates can refer to the official website of TSPSC.