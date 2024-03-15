Telangana Government To Conduct TET Prior to DSC Exam |

The government of Telangana has declared that it will organize the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) prior to commencing the hiring process of teachers through the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination system. This choice has been made following the release of a notification last month for the recruitment of more than 11,000 teachers via the DSC examination system.

According to an official statement, there has been a considerable demand from job seekers for the TET examination to be conducted because it is a requirement for taking the DSC exam, a PTI report said.

In response to these requests, the government of the state has directed officials from the education department to speed up the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) process, PTI added. It is anticipated that this action will be advantageous for around three hundred thousand individuals aspiring for jobs, as stated in the press release. The previous TET is said to have taken place in September 2023, PTI said.

The government's objective in administering the TET before the DSC exam is to simplify the hiring process and verify that candidates meet the required qualifications before moving forward. This measure not only meets the expectations of job seekers but also improves the effectiveness and openness of the recruitment process. according to PTI.

Furthermore, administering the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) before the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination offers candidates a clear understanding and direction, enabling them to adequately prepare for both evaluations, PTI added.

With inputs from agencies