AP TET 2024 Final Answer Key Released at aptet.apcfss.in

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has made the final answer key for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2024 available to aspirants on March 14. Candidates who appeared for the AP TET 2024 examination can now access the answer key through the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

Date and Time:

The final answer key was released on March 14, 2024.

Exam Papers:

Paper 1: For aspirants aiming to teach Classes 1 to 5.

Paper 2: Tailored for individuals aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8.

How to Download AP TET 2024 Final Answer Key:

Open the official website of AP TET, aptet.apcfss.in.

Navigate to the ‘Question Paper and Keys’ section on the homepage.

Click on ‘candidate login’ and provide the necessary login credentials.

The AP TET 2024 final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key and retain a printout for future reference.

The APTET-2024, organised by the Department of School Education in Andhra Pradesh, was held as a computer-based examination. It included all districts in the state except Manyam and ASR districts. The main objective of this examination is to ensure that the recruitment process for teachers adheres to the national standards and benchmarks set by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).