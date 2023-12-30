 Telangana Government Declares New Year's Day As School Holiday, Issues Guidelines for New Year's Celebrations
Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 02:03 PM IST
Representational Image |

The Telangana government has declared January 1, 2024, as a holiday for schools. Additionally, New Year's Day has been added to the list of general holidays. If there is any concern or question about the Telangana school holiday, parents or students can get in touch with the school administration.

Students will now get a holiday on new year in Telangana and will not have to go to school.

Alternatively, though, the second Saturday off in February has been canceled by the authorities. In addition to the New Year's holiday, the government has declared three more holidays in January that fall within the general holiday category.

Directive sent by Hyderabad police

The Hyderabad police have sent out directives to clubs, pubs, and party planners regarding the New Year's festivities. Drug use is not recommended over holidays. The police have issued a warning, saying that reporting any drug or ganja use will result in harsh actions, as reported by Jagran Josh.

Additionally, on December 31, 2023, New Year's celebrations are permitted until 1:00 AM by the Telangana state government. In light of this, hotels, restaurants, taverns, clubs, and bars are only allowed to stay open until one in the morning. Before throwing a party to celebrate New Tears, permission must be obtained beforehand. Additionally, the authorities have released suggestions for a peaceful welcome to the new year.

